Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.
Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 16.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.
