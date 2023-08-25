Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) PT Raised to $15.37 at Jefferies Financial Group

Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPFFree Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $12.55 to $15.37 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Megaport from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Megaport Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPPF opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. Megaport has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43.

Megaport Company Profile

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.

