Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Rating Increased to Buy at Peel Hunt

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rotork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rotork from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.50.

Rotork Stock Performance

About Rotork

Rotork stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91. Rotork has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

