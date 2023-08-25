National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of NHC opened at $68.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.12. National HealthCare has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $70.78.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $282.58 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

In other news, Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.40 per share, with a total value of $128,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 196,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,059,758.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in National HealthCare during the first quarter worth $204,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in National HealthCare by 26.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National HealthCare by 6.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

