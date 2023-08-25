Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $2.75 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN WRN opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.75. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.82 million, a PE ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRN. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 449,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 784.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 440,263 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

