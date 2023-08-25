Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of SIM stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. Grupo Simec has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.91.
Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $572.51 million for the quarter.
Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.
