Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Grupo Simec Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SIM stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. Grupo Simec has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.91.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $572.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Grupo Simec

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.