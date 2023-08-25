Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Netlist Stock Performance

NLST stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $569.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.11. Netlist has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $6.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Netlist had a negative return on equity of 188.88% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The business had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Research analysts predict that Netlist will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

