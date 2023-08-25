Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ring Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $353.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.00. Ring Energy has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.12.
Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.83 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 41.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ring Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ring Energy
About Ring Energy
Ring Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It had interests in 54,959 net developed acres and 2,337 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 13,930 net developed acres and 12,512 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
