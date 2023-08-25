Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ring Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $353.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.00. Ring Energy has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.12.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.83 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 41.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ring Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ring Energy

About Ring Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 394.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It had interests in 54,959 net developed acres and 2,337 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 13,930 net developed acres and 12,512 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.