Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $295.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $260.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PANW. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $260.02.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $227.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,983,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,265 shares of company stock valued at $46,836,516 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

