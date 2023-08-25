Deere & Company to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $7.34 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Deere & Company in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.34 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $32.97 per share.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.16 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DE. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $386.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a one year low of $328.62 and a one year high of $450.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 14.78%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 85,580 shares of company stock valued at $34,799,115 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.