JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $83.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.05.

Shares of ZM opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 152.16 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average of $69.09. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $89.67.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.17%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $141,754.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,660,520.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $141,754.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,660,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $806,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,732 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,038 over the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

