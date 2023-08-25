Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a research report issued on Monday, August 21st. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the year. The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.31 to C$0.72 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.38.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Down 7.5 %

TSE ACB opened at C$0.62 on Wednesday. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of C$0.62 and a one year high of C$2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.79, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of C$219.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.98.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$64.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.18 million.

About Aurora Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.