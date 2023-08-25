Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $75.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Okta from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.95.

Shares of OKTA opened at $71.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Okta has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $99.68.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $331,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after acquiring an additional 237,961 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,915 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 41.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,405 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,857,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,590,000 after acquiring an additional 83,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,289,000 after acquiring an additional 59,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

