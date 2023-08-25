Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Raised to $66.00 at Citigroup

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.05.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $89.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.16 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.09.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $140,142.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $185,350.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,732 shares of company stock worth $5,204,038. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 384,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 162,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,352,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 421,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,474,000 after purchasing an additional 43,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

