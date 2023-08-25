Atb Cap Markets Comments on Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a research note issued on Monday, August 21st. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year. The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 4.2 %
Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACB. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth about $5,819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,220,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 2,343,884 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth about $623,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,269,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 534,615 shares during the period. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
