Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives $19.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on M shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $386,505.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 303,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $386,505.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 303,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $823,642 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of M opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.84. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

