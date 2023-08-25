Analysts Set Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Price Target at $43.33

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOD. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 37,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $1,734,428.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,463,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $459,633.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,068.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 37,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $1,734,428.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,463,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,828. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,478,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,719,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,650,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,538,000 after purchasing an additional 52,980 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 171,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,008,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOD opened at $44.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.49.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $622.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.10 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 23.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

