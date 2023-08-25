Brokerages Set Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Target Price at $73.54

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.54.

BERY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $35,365.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $17,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,915. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 335.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average of $61.06. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

