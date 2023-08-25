Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.69.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cano Health to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $0.80 in a report on Friday, August 11th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cano Health by 12.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cano Health by 18.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 26,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cano Health by 19.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cano Health during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. 34.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CANO stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Cano Health has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $9.75.
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
