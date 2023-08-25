Brokerages Set O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT at $967.40

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $967.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $935.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $942.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $899.79. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $680.00 and a 52-week high of $975.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,632 shares of company stock valued at $21,206,671. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Free Report

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.