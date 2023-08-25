Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CWK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Shares of CWK stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,717,475 shares in the company, valued at $195,824,634.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,176 shares in the company, valued at $260,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,717,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,824,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 221,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 32,281 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.