Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Receives $49.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on BN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Brookfield

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

In other news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BN stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.93 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $51.70.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.15%.

About Brookfield

(Get Free Report

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.