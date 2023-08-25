Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) PT Lowered to GBX 520

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 525 ($6.70) to GBX 520 ($6.63) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AVVIY. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 481 ($6.14) to GBX 493 ($6.29) in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC upgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.95) to GBX 470 ($6.00) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.14) to GBX 475 ($6.06) in a research note on Monday, August 7th.
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
