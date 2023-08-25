Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, 500.com reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of ARQT opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.60. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $27.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 119,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,162,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

