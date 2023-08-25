Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) versus Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Head to Head Survey

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) and Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Winmark shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Winmark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Winmark and Savers Value Village’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmark 47.92% -72.56% 105.17% Savers Value Village N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winmark $81.41 million 15.34 $39.42 million $11.13 32.15 Savers Value Village $1.47 billion 2.78 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Winmark and Savers Value Village’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Winmark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Savers Value Village.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Winmark and Savers Value Village, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winmark 0 0 0 0 N/A Savers Value Village 0 0 9 0 3.00

Savers Value Village has a consensus price target of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.01%. Given Savers Value Village’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Savers Value Village is more favorable than Winmark.

Summary

Winmark beats Savers Value Village on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand. In addition, it buys, sells, trades in, and used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities including team sports, such as baseball/softball, hockey, football, lacrosse, and soccer, as well as fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others under the Play It Again Sports brand; and buys and sells used women's apparel, shoes, and accessories under the Style Encore brand. Further, the company buys, sells, trades in, and used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories under the Music Go Round brand. Winmark Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. The company was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

