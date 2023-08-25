Analysts Set Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) PT at $202.57

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $198.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $135.90 and a twelve month high of $210.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.40.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 19,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $4,014,387.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,286,132.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,223 shares of company stock valued at $15,641,095 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

