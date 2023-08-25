AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives $42.50 Average PT from Analysts

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.56.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 107.49%.

In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,311,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 250.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

