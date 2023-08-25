Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 249 ($3.18).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capricorn Energy to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.83) to GBX 225 ($2.87) in a report on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 235 ($3.00) to GBX 220 ($2.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Shares of CNE stock opened at GBX 169.20 ($2.16) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £241.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.63, a P/E/G ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.41. Capricorn Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 164.60 ($2.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 263.20 ($3.36). The company has a current ratio of 9.65, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 183.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 212.35.

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

