Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SOVO shares. Barclays upped their price target on Sovos Brands from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $835,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,209,761 shares in the company, valued at $41,013,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,700 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 67.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,125,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,138,000 after buying an additional 1,262,812 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 179.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,288,000 after buying an additional 1,190,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,883,000 after acquiring an additional 698,905 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,011,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,233,000 after acquiring an additional 685,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO opened at $22.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $22.63.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $217.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sovos Brands will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

