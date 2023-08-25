Analyzing Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) and Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD)

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ – Get Free Report) and Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Chesapeake Energy and Allied Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Allied Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45% Allied Resources 6.11% 1.07% 0.93%

Volatility & Risk

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Resources has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Allied Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06 Allied Resources $560,000.00 1.72 -$90,000.00 N/A N/A

Allied Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chesapeake Energy.

Summary

Allied Resources beats Chesapeake Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Allied Resources

(Get Free Report)

Allied Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas. The company was formerly known as General Allied Oil and Gas Co and changed its name to Allied Resources, Inc. in August 1998. Allied Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.