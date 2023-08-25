Head to Head Survey: SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) and SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) and SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

SSE has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SGS has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SSE pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. SGS pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSE $15.18 billion 1.45 -$101.49 million N/A N/A SGS $6.96 billion 2.40 $616.16 million N/A N/A

This table compares SSE and SGS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SGS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SSE.

Profitability

This table compares SSE and SGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSE N/A N/A N/A SGS N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SSE and SGS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSE 0 1 3 0 2.75 SGS 4 0 3 0 1.86

SSE presently has a consensus price target of $2,056.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10,098.16%. SGS has a consensus price target of $937.20, suggesting a potential upside of 10,400.84%. Given SGS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SGS is more favorable than SSE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of SSE shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SSE beats SGS on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas. In addition, it engages in the electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provides maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Knowledge. The company provides laboratory testing, product inspection and consulting, process assessment, technical and transactional assistance; and automotive, connectivity, and softlines and accessories, as well as hardgoods, toys, and juvenile products. In addition, it offers a range of testing, inspection and certification solutions for the crop science, food, health science, and cosmetics and hygiene industries; field services, technical assessment, and advisory services; and services related to industrial, public health and safety, environmental testing, and public mandates. Further, it provides certification, assessment, auditing, supply chain assurance, training, technical consulting, and sustainability assurance services; agricultural commodities, geochemistry, laboratory testing petroleum and chemicals, metallurgy and consulting, mineral and metal commodities, and oil, gas, and chemical commodities; and sustainability solutions. The company serves the agriculture and food, chemical, construction, consumer and retail, energy, industrial manufacturing, life sciences, mining, oil and gas, public, and transportation sectors. SGS SA was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

