Analyzing Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) and Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF)

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) and Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Black Diamond Group and Sixt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Diamond Group 7.67% 8.14% 3.56% Sixt N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Black Diamond Group and Sixt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Diamond Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sixt 1 1 1 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Black Diamond Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 96.73%. Given Black Diamond Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Black Diamond Group is more favorable than Sixt.

This table compares Black Diamond Group and Sixt’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Diamond Group $249.60 million 1.10 $20.30 million $0.33 13.61 Sixt N/A N/A N/A $2.37 54.08

Black Diamond Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sixt. Black Diamond Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sixt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Black Diamond Group beats Sixt on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America. Its products include office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, banking and health care facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures. This segment also sells new and used space rentals units; and provides delivery, installation, project management, and ancillary products and services. The Workforce Solutions segment provides workforce housing solutions, including rental of accommodations and surface equipment, and provision of turnkey lodging and travel management logistics services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. This segment also provides associated services, such as installation, transportation, dismantlement, and sale of used fleet assets. This segment primarily serves the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors. It also provides specialized field rentals to oil and gas industries. The company markets its rental assets, custom sales, and ancillary products and services through in-house sales personnel, its website, social media, web campaigns, and its digital marketplace. Black Diamond Group Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. It offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany. Sixt SE is a subsidiary of Erich Sixt Vermögensverwaltung GmbH.

