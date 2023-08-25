Steakholder Foods (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) & KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Financial Review

Steakholder Foods (OTCMKTS:MTTCF – Get Free Report) and KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Steakholder Foods and KORU Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KORU Medical Systems $29.43 million 4.19 -$8.66 million ($0.17) -15.88

Steakholder Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KORU Medical Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A KORU Medical Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Steakholder Foods and KORU Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

KORU Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.63%. Given KORU Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KORU Medical Systems is more favorable than Steakholder Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Steakholder Foods and KORU Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A KORU Medical Systems -27.55% -26.65% -20.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.4% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KORU Medical Systems beats Steakholder Foods on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offers technology implementation, training, and engineering support services directly and through contractors to food processing, food retail, and cultivated meat companies. Steakholder Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. The company also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. It sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey.

