HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $82.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 104.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

APLS stock opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 212.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karen Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Karen Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $110,512.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,662,140.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,568 shares of company stock valued at $10,588,232 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

