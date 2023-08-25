StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on APA (NASDAQ:APA)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

APA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. APA has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 3.53.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that APA will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in APA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in APA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in APA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

