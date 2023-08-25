Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on APLS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $89.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

APLS opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.32.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $1,096,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,040,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,032,592.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $80,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,340,460.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $1,096,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,040,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,032,592.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,568 shares of company stock worth $10,588,232. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.