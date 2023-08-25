Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

ANNX has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Annexon from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded Annexon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Annexon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $157.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Research analysts predict that Annexon will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Annexon by 31.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 161,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

