Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Earns Buy Rating from Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.50.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $124.72 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.05.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at $430,386,163.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,386,163.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,239,354.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,430,014 shares of company stock valued at $318,481,184 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

