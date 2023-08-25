American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.90.

AEP opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average of $87.06. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,331.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,662 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 9,188.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after buying an additional 2,351,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 41.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after buying an additional 2,161,083 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

