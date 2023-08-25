Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.1 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $173.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

