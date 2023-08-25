Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AGLE. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.90 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $0.35 to $0.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.38.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,858,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,092,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,807 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
