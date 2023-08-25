Barclays Raises Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target to $65.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.50.

NYSE BNS opened at $45.95 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $58.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.73. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 167.9% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,190.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

