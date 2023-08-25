JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Price Target to $28.00

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NWSA. Guggenheim upped their target price on News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on News in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded News from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, News has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.13.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $20.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.44 and a beta of 1.32.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that News will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. News’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $3,862,925.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,993.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $3,862,925.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,993.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $205,614.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,899.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of News

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of News by 459.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

