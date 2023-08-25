Critical Comparison: Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) and Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) and Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eterna Therapeutics and Aravive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eterna Therapeutics $5.80 million 2.10 -$24.58 million ($5.64) -0.40 Aravive $9.19 million 1.02 -$76.32 million ($1.75) -0.07

Eterna Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aravive. Eterna Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aravive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eterna Therapeutics N/A -270.24% -82.57% Aravive -834.54% -1,865.78% -100.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Eterna Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Aravive shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.4% of Eterna Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.0% of Aravive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eterna Therapeutics and Aravive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eterna Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Aravive 0 4 2 0 2.33

Aravive has a consensus target price of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 7,905.25%. Given Aravive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aravive is more favorable than Eterna Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Eterna Therapeutics has a beta of 4.23, meaning that its share price is 323% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aravive has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aravive beats Eterna Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eterna Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics Inc., a preclinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company. The company offers Synthetic mRNA, ToRNAdo mRNA Delivery, mRNA Gene Editing, and mRNA Cell Reprogramming. It also develops therapies and medicines using gene-editing proteins and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease. The company was formerly known as Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Eterna Therapeutics Inc. in October 2022. Eterna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma. The company also develops AVB-S6, a soluble Fc-fusion protein to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway. It has a license and collaboration agreement with WuXi Biologics (Hong Kong) Limited to identify and develop novel high-affinity bispecific antibodies targeting cancer and fibrosis; and license agreement with 3D Medicines Inc. to develop products that contain batiraxcept as the sole drug substance for the treatment of human oncological diseases in mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

