Financial Analysis: Evolv Technologies (EVLV) versus The Competition

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Evolv Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evolv Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolv Technologies $55.19 million -$86.41 million -6.42 Evolv Technologies Competitors $1.68 billion $67.74 million 65.73

Evolv Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Evolv Technologies. Evolv Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolv Technologies -187.36% -45.24% -28.93% Evolv Technologies Competitors -8.42% -48.11% 1.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Evolv Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

50.4% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolv Technologies’ competitors have a beta of -1.96, meaning that their average share price is 296% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Evolv Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolv Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Evolv Technologies Competitors 143 848 2009 104 2.67

Evolv Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $7.87, indicating a potential upside of 26.27%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 16.52%. Given Evolv Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Evolv Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Evolv Technologies competitors beat Evolv Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

