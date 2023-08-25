Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Increased by Analyst

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Free Report) – National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for BRP in a research note issued on Monday, August 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.52. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $13.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2024 earnings at $12.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.25 EPS.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.36 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.35 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 491.74% and a net margin of 8.42%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$154.00 target price on shares of BRP and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$179.00 to C$187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Desjardins set a C$143.00 target price on BRP and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on BRP from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.00.

BRP Stock Performance

BRP stock opened at C$104.35 on Wednesday. BRP has a 1-year low of C$80.87 and a 1-year high of C$122.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$111.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$107.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 529.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

BRP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

