ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ANIP has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.67.

ANIP opened at $63.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $64.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.59. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.98 and a beta of 1.07.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Meridian Venture Partners Ii L sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $11,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,819,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,426,651.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 27,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $1,705,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,204,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,669,239.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Meridian Venture Partners Ii L sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $11,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,819,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,426,651.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,629 shares of company stock valued at $24,058,094. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,039 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

