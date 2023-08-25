Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $63.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.36.

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $988.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 19.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.10% and a negative net margin of 2,872.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 22,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $402,001.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,542.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 22,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $402,001.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,542.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $83,450.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,774.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,440 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 313,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

