Piper Sandler Lowers Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) to Neutral

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $44.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Premier in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Premier in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Shares of PINC opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. Premier has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 322.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 2,204.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Premier by 62.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Premier by 48.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Premier by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

