Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Bank of America

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Bank of America from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Premier Price Performance

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.32. Premier has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $37.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,423,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,419,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 368.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 829,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 652,696 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,152,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,883,000 after purchasing an additional 591,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,098,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

See Also

